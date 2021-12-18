Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target at $107.15

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 2,739,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

