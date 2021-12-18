Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $21.22

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

