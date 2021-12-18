AntiMatter Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.92 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

