Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.01) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,400.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,441.95.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

