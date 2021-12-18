Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.