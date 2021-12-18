Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

SCZ stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

