Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 51 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $241.27 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

