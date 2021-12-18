Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $205,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in General Mills by 27.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 30.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

