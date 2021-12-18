Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

