Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

ARBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

