Archer Investment Corp Has $1.19 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,382,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

