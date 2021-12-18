Archer Investment Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $344.14. 2,749,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.93 and a 200 day moving average of $358.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

