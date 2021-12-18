Archer Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 20,000 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Shares of PDEC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 140,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,232. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

