Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 1,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 558,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Specifically, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.