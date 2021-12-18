Arion 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $28,296.14 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00054412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.04 or 0.08414040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,643.92 or 1.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,173,482 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

