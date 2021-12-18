Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded by Cleveland Research to “Buy”

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NYSE ANET opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $140.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

