Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $555.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

