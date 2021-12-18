Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.