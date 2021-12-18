Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

