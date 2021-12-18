Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $222,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after buying an additional 427,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

