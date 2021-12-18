Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $365,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average of $899.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

