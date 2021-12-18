Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $394,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $134.59 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $131,595,576 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

