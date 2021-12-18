Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $16,457,500.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.