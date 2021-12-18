Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $191.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $181.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

