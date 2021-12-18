Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.