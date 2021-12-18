ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASE Technology by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

