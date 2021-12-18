Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 786,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
