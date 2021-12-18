Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 786,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.