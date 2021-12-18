Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

