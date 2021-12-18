Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

