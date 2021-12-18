Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.