Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

