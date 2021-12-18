Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ACBI opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

