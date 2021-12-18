Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12.

