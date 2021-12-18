Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.