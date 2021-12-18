Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $492,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in ABB by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $36.76 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

