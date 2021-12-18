Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

