Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.00 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

