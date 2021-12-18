Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

