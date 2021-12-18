Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Director Emile A. Battat Sells 261 Shares

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATRI stock opened at $684.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $579.96 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.41.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 32.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atrion by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

