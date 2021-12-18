Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

