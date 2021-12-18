Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

