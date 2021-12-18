Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

