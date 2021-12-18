Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Hologic makes up about 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.71 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

