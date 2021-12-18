Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,430.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

