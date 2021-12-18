Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $54.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 30.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Avient by 29.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.