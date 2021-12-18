Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) were down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.48. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

