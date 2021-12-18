Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in November

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 857.0 days.
AXFOF stock remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Axfood AB has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $25.41.
About Axfood AB (publ)
