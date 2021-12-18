B. Riley Weighs in on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

