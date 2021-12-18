Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 20.43 and last traded at 20.43. Approximately 4,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 913,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.65.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

