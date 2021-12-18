BAE Systems (LON:BA) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 555 ($7.33) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 645 ($8.52).

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.85) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

BA stock opened at GBX 532.60 ($7.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 556.28. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

